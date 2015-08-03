  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    G. Golovkin congratulated R. Rousy on her victory against B. Correia

    11:26, 03 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Another UFC 190 event was organized in Brazil this past weekend. The main event in the program was the fight between undefeated Ronda Rousy and undefeated Brazilian fighter Bethe Correia, Sports.kz informs.

    WBA and WBC world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin congratulated American MMA fighter, judoka, actress, the first and reigning UFC champion, former Strikeforce champion Ronda Rousy on her another KO victory via his Twitter account.

    "Big congratulations to Ronda Rousy on another Big KO last night and another Big Drama Show in Brazil," G. Golovkin wrote in his Twitter account.

    Tags:
    Sport World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!