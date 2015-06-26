  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    G. Golovkin: ESPY nomination - great honor for me

    10:54, 26 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO world champion Gennady Golovkin thinks it a great honor for him to be nominated for the ESPY "Best fighter" 2014 awards, Sports.kz informs.

    "It is a great honor for me to be nominated for the ESPY "Best fighter" award. I am very thankful to my fans around the globe for the support," FightHype.com cites G. Golovkin.

    "Golovkin is the most spectacular boxer in the world. This nomination demonstrated the level of attention drawn to him and his bouts at the elite level," his promoter Tom Loeffler noted.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!