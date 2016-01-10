G. Golovkin: I&#39;m motivated and ready to face any challenger in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin counted his accolades collected in 2015, Sports.kz informs.

"Humbled by the acclaim 2015 brought. Motivated to face any and all challengers in 2016," GGG wrote on twitter.

He also posted a picture featuring all the accolades he collected in 2015. In 2015, G. Golovkin was named the Fighter of the Year by Boxing.com, Yahoo Sports, Ringside Seat, WBN, Harold, BoxingNews and HBO Boxing.