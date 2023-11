ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As WBAnews.com informs, Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin commented on his invitation to the WBA Convention in Panama, Sports.kz reports.

"I am proud to be at this event and be a part of the World Boxing Organization. This is my family. Moreover, I won my first titles in the WBA," G. Golovkin said.

G. Golovkin is in Panama along with his team headed by his promoter Tom Loeffler.