    G. Golovkin: I&#39;m ready for unification fight

    18:59, 25 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin told on BBC TV channel that he is ready for the unification fight, Sports.kz informs.

    It is expected that GGG will fight Billy Joe Saunders in April. BBC plans to broadcast the full interview with Golovkin in nearest programs.

    In addition, journalist of Boxingnews24.com Scott Gilfoid thinks that the team of Golovkin arrived in London to agree the terms of the fight with promoters of Saunders.

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
