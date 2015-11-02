G. Golovkin: I&#39;m ready to fight anyone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the WBC conference in China Gennady Golovkin told that he was ready to fight anyone, the official VKontakte account of GGG informs.

"I am ready to fight anyone. People understand my level and they want to see the high level. It is tough to predict who wins in the Cotto-Alvarez fight, because they are both great boxers and great champions. I'd say it is a 50/50 fight for each boxer.

I even remember my sparring with Alvarez. He is a great fighter and champion. We just helped each other at that time.

Cotto has a belt at 160 pounds. Thus, it is right to fight at 160.

I thank my fans and everyone," GGG said at the conference in China, Sports.kz reports.