    G. Golovkin: I didn&#39;t know Dominic Wade before

    12:45, 17 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to IBF, WBA and IBO champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin, he didn't know who Dominic Wade was until his promoter Tom Leoffler told him, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

    "I didn't know who he was. Tom Leoffler told me that he was a mandatory challenger for my IBF title. I'm obviously ready to fight a mandatory challenger, it's business. I'm not so egoistic to want only big time fights, I understand the situation. If he is my challenger, I'm ready," he told to BoxingScene.com.

