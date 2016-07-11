G. Golovkin: I don't know why Canelo moved back to 154, but I'm ready to fight him

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin commented on the possibility of a fight against Saul Alvarez, Sports.kz informs.

"I do not know what is going to happen to the Canelo situation in future. If he wants to fight I will be ready. Canelo and his team decided to move back to 154 pounds, and I do not know why. I am ready to fight him. It's only him who can make his image better or impact it any way. If his promoters come to mine I will be there too. I want to fight the best.

They make their decision and I do not know why he decided to vacate the title, but his promoter knows that it's better for him. Anyway, I am ready any day," GGG said.