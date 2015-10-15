  • kz
    G. Golovkin: I hope Mayweather returns to fight me

    12:04, 15 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the final press conference in New York, Gennady Golovkin expressed his opinion that Mayweather might want to return to boxing, Sports.kz informs.

    "Floyd is not done. He is a good businessman and a smart guy. He has his own plans for the future," BoxingScene.com cites Golovkin.

    Answering the questions about a possibility of a fight against Mayweather if he decides to come back to boxing, Golovkin said he hoped for it. "Sports life of a boxer is very short. So, why not? It is a good chance," he added.

    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
