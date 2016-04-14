G. Golovkin: I hope we'll see KO. I promise big show

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin in his interview to The Ring Magazine promised a big show to all boxing fans on April 23, Sports.kz informs.

- You are going to fight at the Forum Arena on April 23. It is where you knocked out Willie Monroe Jr. and the arena erupted when you gave them what they wanted - knockout. Will we see a knockout this time?

- I hope there will be a knockout in this fight too. You know it's boxing. I can't say if I am going to knock him down or knock out. It's boxing, you can never tell. I promise a big show because it's not just my fight but it's also Chocolatito's. It's going to be good day for boxing fans.

- How many rounds you predict in this fight against Dominic Wade?

- I have no idea. It's boxing. I respect my sport. I just promise a good show.