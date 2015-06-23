G. Golovkin: If De La Hoya wants to fight me, I&#39;m ready

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO World Champion Gennady Golovkin shared his view about a possibility to have a fight against Oscar De La Hoya, who recently revealed his intention to fight GGG, Sports.kz informs.

"I have tremendous respect for Oscar. He was a great champion and a big boxing star. If he decides to step on the ring with me I am ready to do it as soon as possible. It would be another big drama show," G. Golovkin said in the interview to ESPN.