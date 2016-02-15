G. Golovkin: If I beat Canelo and Saunders I&#39;ll land on top of P4P

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to world champion Gennady Golovkin, the place of the top P4P boxer is vacant now, Sports.kz informs.

"I think that the top place of the P4P rankings is vacant now, because there are a lot of great champions such as Chocolatito (Roman Gonzalez), Canelo Alvarez, me and there are also a lot of different styles. It might be that 10% of the people like my style, another 10% like Chocolatito's style and the Mexicans obviously like the style of Canelo. It takes time to understand who will replace Mayweather. There are a lot of candidates for that title. Maybe, we will find out at the end of the year. If I beat Canelo and Billy Joe Saunders I will land on the top of P4P rankings," Boxing News cites GGG.