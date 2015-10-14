  • kz
    G. Golovkin: KO is inevitable in Lemieux fight

    10:53, 14 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA and IBO world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is confident that his fight with Canadian David Lemieux will end up with a KO, GGG told about in an interview to Polish media resource Przeglad Sportowy, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    "David is a great puncher, and it means we are going to have an interesting fight. I think we both have not fought against such strong opponents before.

    We both hit like heavyweights. This will be a great test for me and David. I think that this fight will not go all the distance, the KO is inevitable," G. Golovkiin said.

