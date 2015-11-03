  • kz
    G. Golovkin: No chance I&#39;d go to 155, 156 or 158 for &#39;Canelo&#39;

    12:01, 03 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin told that he would not consider catch-weight bouts with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez if he defeats M. Cotto, Sports.kz informs.

    "There is no chance that I will go to 155-pounds for a 'Canelo' fight. The division limit is 160 pounds, this is my weight class. I am a fighter, I am here not for business. I fight at middleweight or super middleweight. So, no chance I go to 156 or 158, that's just business. I think I would go to 154 just for a fight with Floyd Mayweather. He is number one in the world," Golovkin told ESPN Deportes.

