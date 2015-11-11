  • kz
    G. Golovkin plans to attend Cotto-Alvarez fight

    12:33, 11 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, WBC, IBO, IBF champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin plans to attend the fight between Miguel Cotto and Saul Alvarez on November 21, Sports.kz informs.

    "Yes, it is true. He wants to see his possibly next opponent in action. He considers them both great champions and fighters and thinks it will be a great fight. However, he thinks that Alvarez will come out on top, because he is younger and stronger," Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler told.

