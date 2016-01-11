G. Golovkin remained on 9th place in P4P rankings by BoxingNews

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The oldest boxing resource BoxingNews published its top ten P4P rankings, Sports.kz informs.

However, Golovkin is third among representatives of the middleweight division behind Cotto and Alvarez.

BoxingNews' P4P rankings:

1. Manny Pacquiao

2. Roman Gonzalez

3. Andre Ward

4. Timothy Bradley

5. Guillermo Rigondeaux

6. Sergei Kovalev

7. Saul Alvarez

8. Miguel Cotto

9. Gennady Golovkin

10. Terence Crawford