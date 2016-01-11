  • kz
    G. Golovkin remained on 9th place in P4P rankings by BoxingNews

    00:24, 11 January 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The oldest boxing resource BoxingNews published its top ten P4P rankings, Sports.kz informs.

    However, Golovkin is third among representatives of the middleweight division behind Cotto and Alvarez.

    BoxingNews' P4P rankings:

    1. Manny Pacquiao
    2. Roman Gonzalez
    3. Andre Ward
    4. Timothy Bradley
    5. Guillermo Rigondeaux
    6. Sergei Kovalev
    7. Saul Alvarez
    8. Miguel Cotto
    9. Gennady Golovkin
    10. Terence Crawford

