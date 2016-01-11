G. Golovkin remained on 9th place in P4P rankings by BoxingNews
00:24, 11 January 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The oldest boxing resource BoxingNews published its top ten P4P rankings, Sports.kz informs.
However, Golovkin is third among representatives of the middleweight division behind Cotto and Alvarez.
BoxingNews' P4P rankings:
1. Manny Pacquiao
2. Roman Gonzalez
3. Andre Ward
4. Timothy Bradley
5. Guillermo Rigondeaux
6. Sergei Kovalev
7. Saul Alvarez
8. Miguel Cotto
9. Gennady Golovkin
10. Terence Crawford