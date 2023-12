ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The amounts of money the boxers in the Golovkin-Lemieux fight will get are known. This is the money that is guaranteed, Sports.kz informs.

According to BoxingNews.24.com, G. Golovkin's purse for the fight will be his career high USD 2 million and Lemieux's prize is told to be his career high USD 1.5 million.