G. Golovkin wants a fight against D. Lemieux now, not later

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Professional boxer, world champion, 33-years-old Gennady Golovkin wants to have his next fight against new IBF world champion, 26-years-old Canadian David Lemieux. G. Golovking addressed head of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya via his Twitter account.

As earlier reported Lemieux signed a contract with Golden Boy Promotions early in the year.

"Golovkin- Lemieux fight - let's make it happen now, not "in the future" or "later", now!" G. Golovkin wrote in his Twitter account.