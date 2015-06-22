  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    G. Golovkin wants a fight against D. Lemieux now, not later

    14:09, 22 June 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Professional boxer, world champion, 33-years-old Gennady Golovkin wants to have his next fight against new IBF world champion, 26-years-old Canadian David Lemieux. G. Golovking addressed head of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya via his Twitter account.

    As earlier reported Lemieux signed a contract with Golden Boy Promotions early in the year.

    "Golovkin- Lemieux fight - let's make it happen now, not "in the future" or "later", now!" G. Golovkin wrote in his Twitter account.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!