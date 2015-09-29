G. Golovkin: We developed a good strategy for Lemieux fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA/IBO world champion Gennady Golovkin answered a question in the interview to The SweetScience.com about the power of David Lemieux and how it can affect the strategy for the fight, Sports.kz informs.

"My trainer Abel Sanchez and me have developed a good strategy for the fight. David Lemieux is a powerful boxer and he's won many fights by KOs. I know that he is a good puncher. I will be ready.

My experience will help me because I fought against many punchers, so I know what to do. I have a good timing and feel the distance right to avoid those punches," G. Golovkin said.