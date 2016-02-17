G. Golovkin: Welcome to my second home, Forum Arena

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the press conference in Los Angeles Gennady Golovkin told that he was interested in the upcoming fight with mandatory challenger Dominic Wade, Sports.kz informs referring to BoxingScene.com.

"This is a new chance for me. This is not just my fight, you'll also see Chocolatito Gonzalez at that boxing event on April 23. This is good news for all boxing fans. You are asking me why Dominic Wade. I am answering you, because he is undefeated and he's a mandatory challenger for my title. It is what interesting for me. I thank my team for that. And welcome to my second home, Forum Arena," he said to BoxingScene.com.