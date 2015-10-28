  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    G. Golovkin wishes good luck to R. Rousey in her upcoming fight

    10:56, 28 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA (Super), IBO, WBC (Interim) and IBF world champion Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin wished undefeated UFC champion Ronda Rousey good luck in her upcoming title fight, Vesti.kz reports.

    "This is the fight I am most excited to see next. Good luck Ronda Rousey," Golovkin said via Twitter.

    R. Rousey is set to fight Holly Holm at the UFC 193 tournament in Melbourne on November 14. H. Holm won nine fights in a row and R. Rousey won all her 12 fights and the last one lasted 34 seconds.

    It should be noted that Rousey is a favorite UFC fighter of Golovkin. In turn, Rousey told that she admired the talent of GGG and supported him when he fought as well.

    Tags:
    Sport Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!