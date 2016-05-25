G. Krol: N. Nazarbayev is the most ambitious politician searching for renewable energy sources

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is the most ambitious politician of the world searching for renewable energy sources, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan George Krol told speaking at the session "Future energy: global trends and technologies" within the Astana Economic Forum.

He noted that many countries were working on making use of the green economy in order to determine the future of the planet.

"Decades should pass to understand that cheap energy sources that have several advantages are not the best solution. Now we have come to an understanding that renewable energy sources are the most critical for us. We are looking for new renewable energy sources. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is the most ambitious politician of the world searching for renewable energy sources. He recently received guests from the USA to discuss the future of the solar energy and what short-term solutions till 2020 we have in this sphere," G. Krol said.

Mr. Krol also stressed that despite the fact that Kazakhstan is rich in natural energy sources it was adamant in replacing them with renewable energy sources. It allows to state that Kazakhstan is turning into a leader in Central Asia in this sphere.

Speaking of renewable energy sources in the USA, the Ambassador noted that it was expected that the consumption of carbon energy sources in the USA would reduce in the nearest ten years more than over the last 20 years.

"We increase production of wind energy three times, we try to reduce the pollution level. This process is going on faster in the USA than in any other world countries. Speaking of greenhouse gas emissions, I can say that we already have joint protocols on reduction of these energy sources in Mexico and Canada. It will lead to inevitable reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and reduction of the negative impact on the environment," he added.