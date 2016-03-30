G. Voskoboyeva: I liked playing in Miami

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representative of Kazakhstani tennis Galina Voskoboyeva summed up her participation in the tournament in Miami, Sports.kz informs.

"Sometimes you're playing well, but sometimes you just need some luck. However, there is always a run of good luck after a bad time. Me and Anastasia started off bad in a match but exerted all the effort to change the course of the match," Galina said.

"We were really close to our success in the second set, but came up short. The tournament in Miami is over for me, but I really liked playing there," Voskoboyeva wrote on Facebook.