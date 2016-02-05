G. Voskoboyeva lost to Qiang Wang at Federation Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The group stage of the Federation Cup is held these days in Thailand. Kazakhstan plays against China today, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboyeva was first to represent the Kazakhstani team at the match against Chinese Qiang Wang today. As a result the match ended with the score 6:2, 6:2 in favour of the Chinese tennis player.

Yulia Putintseva and Saisai Zheng will be next to square off.