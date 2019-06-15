G20 energy and environment ministers gather in Japan's Karuizawa

TOKYO. KAZINFORM G20 energy and environment ministers met on Saturday in the Japanese resort city of Karuizawa for a two-day meeting to discuss energy security and efficient use of natural resources.

The G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth is held as part of preparations for the G20 summit to be held in the Japanese city of Osaka on June 28-29, TASS reports.

The Russian delegation is led by Natural Resources and Environemnt Minsiter Dmitry Kobylkin and Deputy Energy Minister Anton Inyutsyn.

The participants are expected to adopt a joint statement on Sunday.