G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on impact of COVID-19 on the global health sector

RIYADH. KAZINFORM - The G20 Health Ministers will convene virtually on April 19 to address the impact of COVID-19 on the global health sector, and society, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The meeting follows the G20 Extraordinary Virtual Leaders’ Summit in March, where Ministers of Health were mandated to share national best practices and develop a set of urgent actions for the G20 to jointly combat the pandemic.

The Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah will chair the ministerial meeting to discuss delivering resilient healthcare and encouraging digital solutions for global coordination and prioritizing COVID-19 pandemic preparedness.

Source: WAM