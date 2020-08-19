G7 to put forward its plan for WHO reform

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Member states of the Group of Seven (G7) will soon come forward with a plan of reforming the World Health Organization (WHO), Japan’s Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to the paper, the discussion of the plan with WHO members is to begin in September.

The main goal of the reform would be to increase the organization’s operational efficiency and ensure full transparency of information about disease outbreaks both on behalf of the WHO and its member states.

G7 hopes to gain broad support for its plan during the November session of the World Health Assembly - the supreme governing body of the international organization.

US President Donald Trump said on May 29 that Washington was terminating its relations with the World Health Organization «because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms.» The US leader claimed the WHO was being controlled by China and accused China and the WHO of not taking due measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection.

The United States notified the United Nations about its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO) from July 6, 2021, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said.