ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree on the appointment of Gabit Baizhanov as the new assistant to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Prior to the appointment, Mr. Baizhanov served as the Director of the "Syrbar" Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan.