Gabit Tazhimuratov appointed CEO of Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Gabit Tazhimuratov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the International Airport Nursultan Nazarbayev, a press release from the Civil Aviation Committee reads.

Gabit Tazhimuratov was born on March 23, 1972. In 1997 he graduated from the Moscow state technical University of civil aviation (Moscow, Russia) with a degree in technical operation of aircraft and aircraft engines, in 2000-Kazakh state national University Al-Farabi (Almaty) with the major in law. In 2018 he graduated from the International Business School «IBS Astana» and «EU», receiving the degree of Master of business administration and diploma of the European University.

Working experience:

• 1993-1994 worker RMS-5, Moscow;

• 1994-1995 worker of the 1st category Su No. 19, SME Mosinzhstroy, Moscow;

• 1998-1999 - leading expert of the Department of certification of aircraft operators of the State aviation register of MTC RK, Almaty;

• 1999-2001 chief expert-auditor, head of the technical audit Department of commercial air transport and General aviation operators of Kazaviasertifikatsiya CJSC, Almaty;

• 2001-2002 chief specialist of the Department of legal support of the system of bodies of the legal Department of the Ministry of transport and communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana;

• 2002-2003 head of the Department of regulation of airlines of the civil aviation Committee of the Ministry of transport and communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

• 2003-2008 head of the Department of regulation of airlines of the civil aviation Committee of the Ministry of transport and communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana;

• 2008 - 2010 head of Department of development of civil aviation of the Department of strategic planning and development of transport-communication complex of Ministry of transport and communications of RK, Astana;

• 2010-2014-head of the transport sector of the Department of official events and external relations of the office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

• 2014-2015-Deputy General Director of Airport Management Group LLP (airport management company of the Republic of Kazakhstan).

• 2015-2019 Deputy Chairman of the management Board, managing director for operations, managing Director for interaction with government agencies of Astana international airport JSC.

• Since 2019 he has been working as Deputy Chairman of the Board of the international airport Nursultan Nazarbayev for infrastructure support.

• Awarded: jubilee medal «20th Anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence», letter of honor from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other state bodies. In 2015 he was awarded the badge «Qurmetti Aviator».

He is married and has three children.