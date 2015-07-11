Gaga wows music fans with ‘La Vie en Rose’

COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM - Music sensation Lady Gaga surprised her fans at the Copenhagen Jazz Festival with "La Vie en Rose," a classic song written by a famous French cabaret singer in 1945 and released as a single in 1947, selling millions of copies worldwide.

The 37th edition of the Copenhagen Jazz Festival once again has proven that the swinging Danish city is a place where Americans love to get their jam on. After her performance at the Tivoli Gardens Plaenen stage with crooner Tony Bennett, Gaga made a surprise appearance at Copenhagen's oldest jazz club, La Fontaine. Clearly enjoying herself and giving it her all, the American diva (backed by her band, the Brian Newman Quartet) thrilled the small audience and the venue's stunned employees by belting out a truly amazing version of Edith Piaf's signature song, "La Vie en rose." Source: Arab News