Gale-force wind brings down trees, flips billboards, blows off roofs in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A gale-force wind has tumbled down more than 40 trees, damaged over 20 billboards and roofs in Moscow on Saturday, the city's emergency services told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, more than 40 trees have been brought down causing damage to about ten vehicles," he said.

The wind demolished over 20 unsteady or poorly fixed structures, including roofs, billboards and canopies, TASS reports.

"At least 13 shop windows have been broken and wires torn down," the emergency services said.