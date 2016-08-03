Galina Voskoboeva hits the courts of Olympic Tennis Center in Rio

ASTANA-RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Galina Voskoboeva has had her first training session in Rio de Janeiro ahead of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

After her training session, Voskoboeva watched British tennis star and Olympic champion Andy Murray working on his fitness at the fast hardcourts of the Tennis Center and shared the video via her Instagram.



Voskoboeva is the one and only representative of Kazakhstan in women's singles tennis event at the Rio Olympics. She will be joined by Yaroslava Shvedova in women's doubles event.



Recall that she missed two previous seasons due to the injury and returned to the court only in early 2016.