Galymzhan Niyazov appointed deputy head of Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Today, in agreement with the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and by an order of the Akim of Mangistau region, Galymzhan Niyazov has been appointed deputy Akim of Mangistau region, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the regional Akimat.

Previously Galymzhan Niyazov served as Akim of the city of Aktau.

As Kazinform previously reported, Nurdaulet Kilybay was named new Akim of Aktau.