    Galysheva wins silver at 2017 Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships

    20:35, 09 March 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Spain's Sierra Nevada is hosting the 2017 FIS Freestyle Ski and Snowboarding World Championships.    

    Kazakhstani Yuliya Galysheva finished the second in parallel mogul.

    French athlete Perrin Laffont  won the gold and bronze medal was grabbed by Jaelin Kauf from the U.S.

     

    Recall that prior to the world championships, Galysheva showed excellent results at the Almaty Winter Universiade during which she won two gold medalsю She also won medals at the Asian Winter Games in Japanese Sapporo.

    Tags:
    Sport
