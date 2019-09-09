  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gamma Knife treatment to be launched in Kazakhstan soon

    14:15, 09 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received well-known neurosurgeon Serik Akshulakov today, Kazinform reports.

    «Have just met with researcher and neurosurgeon Serik Akshulakov, awarded with Kazakhstannyn Enbek Eri title by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. He informed me about soonest launch of unique Gamma Knife device which will help in treating patients with brain tumors, cerebrovascular diseases and functional disorders of brain,» the President tweeted.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Coronavirus President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!