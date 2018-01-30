Gandhi remembered on his 70th death anniversary with tributes, wreaths

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Indian prime minister and president on Tuesday led an official ceremony, that also included opposition leaders and military officers, on the 70th anniversary of the death of Mahatma Gandhi, Kazinform has learned from EFE.

Along with Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, Sonia Gandhi, ex-president of the main opposition Congress Party, and ex-prime minister Manmohan Singh were also present at Raj Ghat, where a black marble platform marks the spot where the great pacifist was cremated.