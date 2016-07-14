Garcia: Golovkin can finish his fight against Brook whenever he wants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known boxing trainer Robert Garcia thinks that the fight between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin and British Kell Brook will last as long as the Kazakhstani wants, Sports.kz informs.

"I think Golovkin can finish that fight whenever he wants. GGG will make much more money in that fight, but with lower risk involved. He is the best middleweight, and Kell Brook is not even the best in the welterweight. It's not like he knocked out everybody in his weight class and beat the best. I think there are at least three better fighters in his weight class. I also think that Khan had better chances in his fight against Alvarez. At least he won four rounds," FightHype cites Garcia.