Gas cylinder blast injures 14yo in Turkestan rgn

KENTAU. KAZINFORM - A gas cylinder exploded in a village house 20 km from the city of Kentau, Turkestan region.

According to the press service of the Emergency Committee under the Internal Affairs Ministry, the explosion was followed by burning.

The accident took place on October 14, in the village of Zhuynek. The fire area was ​​32 square meters. According to the regional emergency department, a 14-year-old girl received burns and was admitted to a local hospital.

A preliminary cause of the incident is a malfunction of the gas cylinder reducer. 7 people and 2 units of firefighting equipment were involved in the fire-fighting operation.