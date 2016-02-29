Gas leak killed over 60 in Kazakhstan since last October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 61 people have died over the past four months due to gas leak in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

"The number of injuries and deaths sustained as a result of gas leak in Kazakhstan causes concern. Over the past four months - from October 2015 till February 2016 - 61 people have passed away. Despite all the measures taken by the committee, people still sustain carbon monoxide poisoning and even die of gas leaks nowadays," spokesperson of the committee Mr. Ruslan Imankulov said at a press conference on Monday.

In his words, the largest number of fires and gas leaks occurs in a residential sector.

"Since the beginning of this year 3,359 fires have been registered in the residential sector countrywide," he added.