Gas leak kills two little boys in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A three-year-old boy has died of carbon monoxide poisoning at the intensive care unit of the Karaganda children's hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Unfortunately, the boy born in 2013 was beyond recovery. He passed away at the intensive care unit of the local children's hospital," spokesperson of the regional healthcare department Aizhan Issa told Kazinform correspondent.



The boy's mother who is at another hospital is unaware of her second son's death. Earlier it was reported that her older son also died at their house due to carbon monoxide poisoning.



The accident occurred in Kazybekbiiskiy district of Karaganda city on March 22. The five-year-old boy died of carbon monoxide poisoning at the house. Paramedics rushed his younger brother and their mother to the nearest hospitals.



Faulty furnace is to blame for the accident.