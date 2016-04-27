Gas prices increase in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prices for natural gas in Kazakhstan transported via gas distribution networks since March 2015 to March 2016 rose on average by 16.7 percent - to 15.35 tenges (333.81 tenges = $1) per cubic meter, according to a review of the country's Energyprom.kz analytical service.

Prices for liquefied gas in the country transported via gas distribution networks, for the year, on the contrary, decreased by 1.6 percent - to 133.35 tenges per cubic meter, according to the review.

Prices for liquefied gas in cylinders also fell by 6.4 percent - to 2,109 tenges per 50-liter cylinder, the analytical service said.

The volume of gas production and distribution in Kazakhstan increased from 25.3 billion tenges to 51.7 billion tenges in the first quarter of 2016. The tendency continues a trend of the industry's reinforced growth. In 2015, the production volume in value terms grew by 46.8 percent by 2014. Indicators for the year 2014 exceeded the similar ones for the year 2013 by 33.7 percent.

