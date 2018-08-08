Gas processing plant construction underway in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The construction of a natural-gas processing plant worth KZT 21 billion will be completed this year in Aktobe region, Deputy Head of the Bayganin District Administration, Zhandarbek Zhanabay, told a briefing at the regional communications service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the construction is being carried out at the Kozhasay Field in Bayganin district.

"The new facility will make it possible to increase associated gas processing and develop new types of products. The annual capacity will be 300 million cubic meters of dry stripped gas, 37,000 tons of technical propane-butane mixture, 5,400 tons of gas condensate, and 10,500 tons of sulfur. The new plant will result in environmental improvement in Aktobe region as associated gas will not be burned in flares. The construction of the natural-gas processing plant will be completed this year," Zhandarbek Zhanabay said.

Presently, 450 people are involved in the construction of the facility. It should also be mentioned that 258 jobs will be created during operation.