Gasoline prices are not expected to grow, Karabalin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prices for gasoline and diesel fuel will not increase in the near future, said First Deputy Minister of Energy Uzakbai Karabalin at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

According to Mr. Karabalin, the country imports 30 per cent of petroleum products from Russia. He assures that prices for gasoline and diesel fuel will not increase in the near future. However, he stressed that, after all, it may happen only due to price changes in the markets. Recall that the last prices increase took place in Kazakhstan in May the current year.