Gasoline retail price may reach 140-150 tenge - Energy Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cost of gasoline AI 92/93 may reach KZT 140-150 per liter, this has been reported today by Energy Minister Vladimir Shkolnik at a briefing in Central Communications Service.

According to Vladimir Shkolnik, the situation will come back to normal. However, it is difficult to predict the cost for gasoline. It depends on the volatility which is changing every day. Earlier First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakhytzhan Sagintayev informed that the Government has decided to abandon state regulation of prices for AI-92/93 gasoline in order to avoid shortage of the product in the country.