Gaza Strip to be unlivable within 2 years - UN

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace, Nickolay E. Mladenov, has called for the end of the internal Palestinian division and finding a method for the coexistence of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, Kazinform has learnt from WAM .

Mr. Mladenov pointed out that problems have caused great suffering and tragedy between two regions that should not be separated.

He also warned that the continued escalation of humanitarian crises in Gaza will render it "unlivable" by 2020 unless underlying trends were reversed.

He stressed the need to work to halt the serious living conditions deterioration in Gaza, and the need for continued efforts to enable people in the Strip to enjoy better conditions.