Gazprom has no license to pump gas via Turkish Stream

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia's Gazprom company hasn't appealed to Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) to get a license for gas transportation via Turkish Stream pipeline, EMRA told Trend May 28.

Without the license of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority, it is impossible to sell oil and gas in Turkey, or to transport hydrocarbons through this country's territory.

It is planned that the first line of the pipeline will be stretched to Turkey in December 2016. It will be aimed at supplying Turkey's west with gas instead of Ukrainian transit. The next three lines are meant to replace the gas supplies to the Central and South Europe instead of Ukrainian transit, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.