Gazprom starts supplying gas to Azerbaijan

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Gazprom has started supplying gas to Azerbaijan. The average daily volume of supplies is currently about 6 million cubic meters, Gazprom said.

The supplies began September 29, according to Trend.az .

The supplies are made in accordance with the purchase-sale contract, concluded in September 2015 for 5 years with the possibility of extension. The agreement envisages supplying up to 2 billion cubic meters of gas per year to Azerbaijan. "The imports of Russian gas will meet the additional needs of Azerbaijan in gas due to economic growth and an increase in domestic consumption," the statement says.