  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Gazprom to complete Power of Siberia construction by Chinese border before end of 2018

    18:05, 25 April 2018
    Photo: None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM By the end of 2018, Gazprom intends to conclude construction on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline as far as the border with China, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Vitaly Markelov said on Wednesday.

    "Before the end of this year we plan to complete construction of the gas pipeline at this site in full. By 2019, we plan to just eliminate technical gaps after testing," he said, TASS reports. 

    Tags:
    Russia Oil & Gas World News Oil and Gas
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!