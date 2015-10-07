Gazprom to hold tender to pick contractor for Nord Stream-2 pipeline in 2016

ST.PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - Gazprom will hold a tender to choose a contractor for Nord Stream-2 pipeline in 2016, Deputy CEO of the Russian gas holding Alexander Medvedev told reporters on Wednesday, Kazinform refers to TASS.

"We are within the schedule. We are preparing a pipeline tender. Next year we will hold a tender among pipe-layers," he said.

On Tuesday, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said the technical concept of Nord Stream-2 will be same as that of Nord Stream-1.

Earlier Nord Stream Technical Director Sergey Serdyukov said that Nord Stream-2 project is not subject to European regulation. "European customers will receive gas from European companies, which will solve the problem with the restrictions of the Third Energy Package," he said. He added that the faults made during the implementation of Nord Stream-1 would be taken into account when developing the new project.

Nord Stream 2 is the construction project of the natural gas pipeline with the capacity of 55 bln cubic meters from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The route and the entry point to the German gas transport system in Greifswald are intended to be the same as for the first Nord Stream gas pipeline launched in 2011.

The project will be implemented by the joint project company New European Pipeline AG. In this company Gazprom" will hold 51%, E.ON, Shell, OMV and BASF / Wintershall - 10% each, Engie - 9%.