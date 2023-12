AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Today it was announced that the head coach of five-time national champion FC "Aktobe" Vladimir Gazzayev who coached the club since last year has resigned.

The next match of "Aktobe" FC and "Irtysh" of Pavlodar will be coached by Aleksei Kosolapov. However, it was reported that the regional administration has not yet accepted Gazzayev's resignation.